The Memphis Grizzlies made waves after making a trade, sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Since making that deal, rumors have been swirling about other potential moves the front office could make.

All signs are pointing toward the Grizzlies trading players away with the plan to give power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. a new contract extension. A few key names have popped up as potential trade candidates, as Memphis seemingly wants to restructure the roster to better complement Jackson and Ja Morant.

Some names that have popped up are John Konchar, along with Cole Anthony, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Konchar seems to be one player the Grizzlies may trade to create cap space for Jackson, while Anthony creates a crowded point guard situation behind Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr.

“The Grizzlies will look to create more cap space to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr. To help obtain that objective, a trade candidate to monitor is John Konchar, league sources told HoopsHype… With Ja Morant and backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. already in the mix for Memphis at point guard, Anthony could seemingly be a candidate to be flipped again in a trade at some point.”

Another possible trade candidate for the Grizzlies is forward Santi Aldama, per NBA insider Matt Moore. Rumors suggest that Memphis could do a sign-and-trade deal with Aldama to get something back in return. However, Moore does hint that Jackson's contract extension could prevent that from happening.

“Memphis, I’m told, is hopeful of being able to work out a sign-and-trade for Aldama, but the money is a consideration with their need to clear space for Trip’s extension.”

The Grizzlies are likely to remain hot in the rumor mill, especially after trading Desmond Bane away. With the NBA Draft right around the corner, we could see Memphis make several more moves before July.