The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Ja Morant is on the injury report and is currently listed as doubtful for tonight's contest. Morant is dealing with right shoulder soreness, an ailment that held him out of the Grizzlies' 120-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Here's everything we know about Ja Morant's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Bucks

Given Ja Morant is doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is he will not be suiting up against the Bucks on Sunday night. Morant's presence on the injury report has been consistent so far this season, as he has only appeared in 28 of the Grizzlies' 48 games.

This should be a big-time matchup between the Grizzlies and Bucks and both teams are doing everything possible to improve their playoff position. The Bucks overcame a slow start to the 2024-25 season and currently sit at 26-20, a record that puts them in possession of the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies' 32-16 record places them at No. 3 in the Western Conference, an impressive accomplishment considering Morant has been sidelined for a decent portion of the season.

Morant has been impactful for the Grizzlies in the contests he has been available for, however. He dropped 29 points in the Grizzlies' close loss to the Rockets on Jan. 12. Morant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field.

This is the second of two regular-season matchups between the Grizzlies and Bucks. Memphis beat Milwaukee 122-99 on Oct. 31 and was led to victory by Morant. The star guard led his team in scoring with 26 points in that game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is probably not.