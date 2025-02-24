Taylor Jenkins believes one glaring issue led to the Memphis Grizzlies losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies kept the game close for the entirety of the day, keeping the Cavaliers on their heels even though they had homecourt advantage. However, the home side created enough distance to escape with a win over one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Jenkins reflected on the loss after the game. He pointed out his team's lack of boxing out in the paint, giving up 22 offensive rebounds. This resulted in Cleveland scoring 31 points off of second-chance opportunities, turning out to be the key difference in deciding the victors of the matchup.

“It doomed us… you can't give a team 31 freebies,” Jenkins said.

Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies shouldn't be discouraged from loss

The 2024-25 season has been a rebound for Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies, having missed the playoffs last year.

Even though they can feel disappointed in losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they can take pride in the fact they gave the best team in the league a run for their money. And with an automatic qualification to the postseason within reach, their overall performance is a sign they are a team no opponent should underestimate.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Grizzlies throughout the contest. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. Ja Morant followed suit with 21 points and 10 assists, Luke Kennard scored 19 points while Santi Aldama provided 15 points and six rebounds.

Memphis fell to 37-20 on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are nine games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, fending off the Denver Nuggets who have the same record as they do.

Following the loss, the Grizzlies will look to rebound in their next matchup. They host the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.