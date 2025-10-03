Player development isn’t always confined to the weight room and the practice court in the NBA. Sometimes, it’s found behind the wheel of a vintage car with a stubborn steering wheel and brakes that demand pure strength. At least that is how the Memphis Grizzlies sold a vintage idea to Jaylen Wells. The All-Rookie wonder learned some hard lessons when a preseason marketing event involving a classic Ford Mustang became an unexpected benchmark for a transformative offseason.

Taming the classic Ford muscle car turned into an impromptu workout that mirrored the grit Wells is channeling into a defensive evolution. What started as a lighthearted promo quickly devolved into a battle of man versus machine, with the Grizzlies providing an unlikely cowboy in this automotive rodeo.

“There were a couple of issues,” Wells smiled. “The wheel was not aligned, so like it was hard (to steer). And the braking! It felt like it was a lifting exercise trying to brake, but it was a really cool car. I never drove anything like that. It was definitely an original experience, never thought I'd drive something like that before.”

The Grizzlies, ever the innovators in player development, leaned into the “wrangle the mustang” theme as a playful stand-in for the untamed challenges Wells faces on the court. Steering a finicky classic? That's rookie-year chaos. Pumping the brakes like it's leg day? That's the physical fortitude he's building to lock down opponents.

“There are a lot of little things I can definitely work on (defensively),” Wells admitted. “Last year was a lot of rookie mistakes. Those are not going to be acceptable this year.”

While the Mustang stunt provided the viral hook, the real horsepower came from months of old-school training regimens designed to bulk up his frame and sharpen his instincts. Wells has traded slender agility for added mass. This pivot to weather the bumps and bruises without racking up fouls should help the Grizzlies survive amid a rash of frontcourt injuries.

“Obviously, I've been in the gym,” noted Wells. “This jersey feels a little bit more snug than last year. I was getting in the weight room, putting some weight on. That should also help me in staying out of foul trouble by getting those ticky-tack fouls that I probably would have gotten in my rookie year.”

As Wells prepares for his sophomore season, the vintage Mustang experience stands as a reminder that sometimes the old-school approach – raw strength, attention to fundamentals, and putting in the physical work – remains the best formula for success, even in today's modern NBA.

So, while driving a vintage Mustang was a unique off-court experience, the strength it required is directly linked to his on-court goals. The Grizzlies didn't just send Jaylen Wells to drive a classic car; they sent him to wrangle a symbol of the strength and control needed to excel this season. If the offseason work is any indication, Wells isn't just along for the ride; he is firmly in the driver's seat of his own development.