The Memphis Grizzlies are still waiting for an X-factor to emerge from a rotating cast of bench options while Santi Aldama heals up. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have all spent significant time on the shelf recently as well, putting even more pressure on the second unit. However, these absences have given Scotty Pippen Jr. opportunities to prove the underfire ballhandler should not be the odd man out when the NBA Playoffs begin.

The results are mixed at best this season. Pippen’s scrappy playmaking initially solidified him as Morant’s backup, but then a shooting slump hit. A rumored Memphis trade deadline pursuit of Lonzo Ball was not exactly a confidence boost, yet the 24-year-old has soldiered on. Though second on the team in regular season games played (67) through March 19, his size (6-foot-1) and his three-point shooting will be attacked in a seven-game series. Fortunately, there is one way to stay in the rotation according to Taylor Jenkins.

“Fighting through screens, I think is big. We always talk about not getting caught on screens and (Scotty Pippen Jr.) is being smart,” Jenkins explained. “He is going to pick up a foul every now and then but it's not happening as often on the ball. Maybe off the ball occasionally but I think his discipline and being aware of how to be aggressive without fouling has definitely taken a turn for the positive.”

Up the defensive aggressive while cutting down on fouls. Sounds easy right? Well, the Grizzlies might need a bit more as the postseason pressure ramps up. With playoff schemes likely to exploit his weaknesses, Pippen Jr. must stabilize a league-average jumper and prove capable of orchestrating the offense without turnovers to punish opposing second units.

Season: 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 turnovers 47% FG (7.1 FGA), 36.9% 3PA (2.6), 20.4 minutes

9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 turnovers Last 5: 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1 turnover 41.9% FG (7.8 FGA), 46.7% 3PA (3.8), 26.2 minutes

10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1 turnover Last 15: 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 turnovers 46.2% FG (6.0 FGA), 41.9% 3PA (2.4), 19.2 minutes

7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 turnovers 2025: 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 turnovers 47.1% FG (5.7 FGA), 38.7% 3PA (2.3), 18.3 minutes

7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 turnovers

Pippen Jr.'s shooting splits and minutes have dipped since New Year's but Jenkins has needed all hands on deck lately. It helps that no one in the locker room is worried about a lack of energy even if Pippen Jr.'s accuracy has waned. The Grizzlies still need competent defense from the backup guard, especially when Jaylen Wells needs a rest. Thankfully, Pippen Jr.'s shooting numbers are starting to perk up too.

“(Pippen Jr.) has been relentless,” Jenkins replied. “He is definitely finding consistency in his pick-up points and frustration on ballhandlers is pretty apparent.”

Looking at the entire season, the Grizzlies are getting decent scoring outputs for a role player in 20.4 minutes per game. Pippen Jr. is not a primary bench unit scorer behind Santi Aldama but contributes consistently. For the most part, Memphis has been able to count on solid playmaking with Pippen Jr. facilitating the offense too. A 4.3-to-1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio (2.53:1) is respectable, showing good ball-handling and decision-making.

Pippen Jr.'s table setting has been downright delicious lately though. The assists-to-turnover stats show a significant jump in efficient playmaking, nearly doubling the season average. This confidence comes with the trust shown by the coaching staff. It could also reflect Pippen Jr.'s potential in a pivotal postseason role.

Improved ball security, with an excellent 6.3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, is priceless in the NBA Playoffs. Pippen Jr.'s field goal percentage dropped despite more attempts (7.8 FGA), but the 3-point shooting has surged (46.7% on 3.8 attempts). He is taking and making more threes, showing confidence from beyond the arc.

Every team needs players who know they are not stars but can still be reliable rotation pieces. Scotty Pippen Jr. has proven to be a lockerroom leading, low-maintenance, high-IQ guard who can maximize limited touches. The last five games show a player on an upward trend—more minutes, better playmaking, and elite three-point shooting. Recent improvements in playmaking and three-point shooting hint at untapped potential as Ja Morant's insurance.

However, it could be a mirage. The last 15 games and 2025 stats suggest Pippen Jr. is still finding long-term consistency, with quieter stretches when the role shrinks. Consistent minutes and role stability will determine Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies' ceiling. It's a juxtaposition Taylor Jenkins has to handle with care.