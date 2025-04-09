As the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the team hopes to be at full strength as there is a packed injury report heading into the game. As the contest has major play-in tournament implications for the Heat, there is a huge update on the status of Andrew Wiggins from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Wiggins has missed the last six games due to an injury listed as “right hamstring tendinopathy” and in total has played in 15 of the 30 games since he's been in Miami due to the trade involving Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. While he is still “questionable” as of the 1:30 p.m. (EST) injury report, Spoelstra would imply that Wiggins will be ready to return for Wednesday's game according to Ira WInderman of The Sun Sentinel.

Spoelstra would also speak on Wiggins' injury before the Heat's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, saying he has “progressed really well.”

“No, not at all. He's progressed really well,” Spoelstra said. “We feel really encouraged by the work. And he had a really good workout yesterday. He went through the full shoot-around today. He's very close.”

It's been “frustrating” for Heat's Andrew Wiggins

The Heat newcomer in Wiggins would speak on how the limited availability has been “frustrating” as he's dealt with a myriad of injuries including issues currently in the hamstring issue, ankle, lower leg, and even missed a game due to a stomach illness.

“It has definitely been frustrating just because I want to be out there playing with the guys and just fighting. I feel like this is a newer thing for me,” Wiggins said. “I feel like usually I play a lot of games throughout the season. Being hurt sucks. But we have a great training staff here, great physical therapy guys here. So they’re just getting me right.”

With Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro available, Miami hopes to have Wiggins in Chicago as both teams look to get above one another in the standings.

“I think it's a lot of fun,” Spoelstra said. “Nobody in our locker room is cynical enough, you know, to think otherwise. You look at what's going on in the Western Conference, four through eight, this is what the league is right now. So you're not above it, and just embrace it and enjoy it. It's gonna be a great night. It's all about competition, and it's going to feel like a playoff game.”

The Heat are 36-43 which puts them 10th in the East behind the Bulls.