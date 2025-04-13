MIAMI – As the Miami Heat look ahead to the play-in tournament, the team would lose the regular season finale to the Washington Wizards, 119-118. In another heartbreaking finish for the Heat, Wizards' Bub Carrington shot the game-winner as while it's a relatively meaningless game, there's no doubt it stings for a team that wants to head into the postseason with some momentum.



Whether it be the Ja Morant game-winner against the Heat or the bevy of other buzzer-beaters, the one Sunday afternoon is a reminder of the frustrating nature of the results in regards to the team this season. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints after the game how much of a “shame” it was to lose since there were “many really good” aspects to the outing.

“It's a shame again because so many really good things in front of our fans,” Spoelstra said. “The last four minutes were a lot of fun. Crawl back, get the lead, and then get a four-point lead. And then you know, three things that had to go their way and three not our way. And all three things happened, unfortunately, but there was, there's obviously some good things defensively down the stretch.”

Heat's regular-season finale was an opportunity for the young players

As the Heat prepare for the play-in tournament as the 10th seed, the starting lineup looked very different in the regular season finale against the Wizards. The team would start Davion Michell, Duncan Robinson, Jaimr Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, and Kel'el Ware in what ultimately is a meaningless game though there could be draft implications depending on the result.

Still, Miami doesn't want to risk it as there was a laundry list of an injury report going into the contest as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro both sat due to “rest,” while Andrew Wiggins, Alec Burks, Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, and Pelle Larsson were also out. If there is something to take away from Sunday afternoon's game, it could be ending the regular season on a good note while the younger players get more minutes under their feet.

One player who has had an underwhelming season was Jaime Jaquez Jr., especially coming off an impressive rookie campaign, there's no doubt he's suffered through a sophomore slump. However, Jaquez would be aggressive Sunday, giving flashes of what made him productive in the season prior as he finished the first half with 19 points on eight of 11 shooting from the field.

Ware also had a great nine minutes in the first half with nine points and three rebounds as he played only the opening period as the team doesn't want to overwork the rookie who has been the starting center. Another rookie Keshad Johnson also had 12 points on five of six shooting from the field.

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. stole the show despite loss

Besides some impressive moments from the Heat's rookies and young stars, the team was still trailing against the Wizards for the majority of the first half and the third quarter. If there was one player that was keeping Miami in the game, it was Jaquez who coming off that impressive first half, continued that momentum in the second, getting up to 41 points which is a career-high.

The home team came roaring back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter and looked like they were in the driver's seat to close it out. However, a costly mistake late came in the form of Josh Christopher committing an over-and-back penalty, giving Washington the chance to win it.

It would be Bub Carrington who got the ball to win it and that's exactly what he did, putting up a tough shot to get the bucket at the buzzer. That makes a league-leading 21st blown fourth-quarter lead for Miami as this performance was a microcosm of the season.

Heat now prepare for Bulls in play-in tourney

With the regular season now in the books, the Heat now prepares for the play-in tournament as they face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Because Miami is 10th, the only way for them to make the playoffs is to win two road games to be the eighth seed and face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

It seems like an insurmountable feat because it has been thus far in the young tourney as no tenth seed has done it with Miami hoping to be the first one. Head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before the game that he sees it as a “fun” opportunity.

“Yeah, we have clarity. You know, that's probably the first thing you always want is clarity,” Spoelstra said. “Then you want ‘What's the objective?', we know what we're trying to do. And this is an opportunity we know that it's not going to be easy, but it's an opportunity to get into the party, to get into the dance. And, you know, I think the format once you can wrap your mind around it, it's fun.”

At any rate, Miami finishes the regular season at 37-45.