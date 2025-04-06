After Miami Heat star Tyler Herro suffered a thigh injury that made him miss Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, his status gets a huge update heading into the next game on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Heat are also dealing with injuries to such stars as Andrew Wiggins, Herro is the main engine for the team which could be concerning if he misses more time.

The team would announce Sunday afternoon that Herro will be listed as “questionable” for the contest with a “right thigh contusion” per the NBA's official injury report. Wiggins will also be questionable as Kevin Love and Isaiah Stevens are out.

“INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (thigh) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) are both listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night’s game vs the Sixers,” the team wrote on their official X, formerly Twitter, account. “Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Isaiah Stevens (foot) have both been ruled out.”

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Saturday's loss that Herro will be treated as “day-to-day” and would also answer if the issue puts the rest of the season in question.

“Yeah, he's doing as much treatment as he could. I mean, you guys saw the play, it was on that fast break, just had a contusion there. We'll treat him day-to-day,” Spoelstra said as he then answered about Herro's availability. “I don't want to go there, I don't know why you're going there, but we'll see. I mean, the body will let us know. But our focus is on everybody else that's available.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro being out with the thigh injury and if the outlook on the season is in question. “We’ll treat him day-to-day…I’m not going there (in regards to his availability for the season), but we’ll see, the body will let us know…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PK7wgla8co — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins's absence, Heat still competes

Without Herro and Wiggins, the Heat would suffer another painful loss to the Bucks which was a highly competitive matchup, but ended with the result the team didn't want. Even with the frustrating outing, Spoelstra would be impressed with how Miami played minus the aforementioned key players.

“I love the way our team is playing, I love the way we’re competing, I love not making excuses for guys out,” Spoelstra said. “This is a hard-nosed team right now and we just have to stay the course. Nothing has really dramatically changed. We want to win as many as we can going down the stretch. But, yeah, obviously this was a tough one.”

“You’re talking about Niko being out, Wiggs being out, Tyler being out and our guys are not going to give up any inch of ground,” Spoelstra continued.

“Our guys are playing so hard, those two or three plays would’ve won the game, that’s what frustration. We’re getting better, getting tougher…just have to stay the course, nothing has really dramatically changed…this is a tough one…” – Erik Spoelstra #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/izIuX4AbCQ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, the Heat is 35-43 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before Monday against the 76ers.