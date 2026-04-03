The Milwaukee Bucks came into the season with a lot of uncertainty surrounding their team, and things did not improve as the year progressed. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the headliner in that uncertainty, as many didn't know if he was going to get traded or not.

He didn't get traded, but the Bucks were still not able to find success, and they're currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with no hopes of making the playoffs.

With the end of the season near, there will be some major changes to the team, and many are looking at Doc Rivers being on the hot seat, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“Nothing has gone right for the Bucks in quite some time, and while Doc Rivers is certainly not to blame for all of the organization's flaws, his 95-99 record since taking over in Milwaukee is extremely underwhelming,” Siegel wrote. “Not to mention, multiple sources relayed that there is a lack of confidence among several Bucks players in Rivers' style of coaching.

“With all the uncertainty surrounding Giannis entering the offseason and the Bucks on the verge of drastic, franchise-altering changes, Rivers' future is certainly worth monitoring. It is a forgone conclusion among many that a Giannis trade and Rivers' departure go hand-in-hand.”

If the Bucks have to choose between Rivers and Antetokounmpo, it's obvious who they'll probably choose. Rivers hasn't had the best luck since joining the team, as injuries to their key players have hurt their chances of making a deep playoff run over the past few years.

The main thing on the Bucks' minds right now is Antetokounmpo and what the future will look like with him on the team, or not on the team. It's also uncertain what Antetokounmpo will decide to do and if he'll request a trade.