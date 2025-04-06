On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a big overtime win over the Miami Heat on the road. As per usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge in this one, scoring 36 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The bad news for the Bucks is that they have another game 24 hours later against the New Orleans Pelicans, and some were understandably wondering whether or not Antetokounmpo would be in the lineup after such little rest, considering that the Heat game went into overtime.

As of the latest injury report, Antetokounmpo is officially listed as doubtful for the Pelicans game due to left shoulder tendinopathy. Joining Antetokounmpo on the injury report is guard Pat Connaughton, who is questionable with a right ankle sprain, as well as Damian Lillard (deep vein thrombosis), Bobby Portis (suspension), and Jericho Sims (thumb sprain), each of whom will miss the contest.

If Antetokounmpo is unable to go, the Bucks will be looking for a big game out of Kevin Porter Jr., who did his best Damian Lillard impersonation during Saturday's win over the Heat, including scoring the game-clinching basket in the final seconds of overtime.

The Bucks currently sit at 43-34 as the season winds to a close, and they've done a solid job of holding down the fort in Lillard's absence, albeit with not the toughest strength of schedule over the last couple of weeks.

Milwaukee has seen tough injuries for Giannis Antetokounmpo right around the start of the playoffs in two consecutive years now, so it's certainly understandable that they want to be cautious with their superstar as the season winds down.

In any case, the Bucks and Pelicans are slated to tip off at 8:30 PM ET from New Orleans.