Retired NBA star Blake Griffin recently weighed in on Giannis Antetokounmpo's offseason vacation during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV's “Run It Back.” With trade rumors swirling around the Milwaukee Bucks star all offseason, the six-time All-Star questioned Giannis's vacation choice following Milwaukee's first-round playoff exit last May.

Griffin was asked about the persistent Giannis to New York Knicks chatter when he brought up the two-time MVP's New York City trip. “I feel like we always hear this Giannis to the Knicks and then I think he went and vacationed there right after the season. By the way, who picks New York to go, Times Square,” Griffin said on the show.

When Michelle Beadle pointed out the summer heat and humidity, Griffin pushed his point further. “Yeah, I've got to blow off some steam, let me go to Times Square,” he joked, mocking the idea of picking one of the world's busiest tourist spots to relax after a tough playoff loss.

Griffin was referring to when Antetokounmpo was spotted walking around Manhattan with his wife, Mariah, and their child on May 1, just days after Milwaukee's season ended. The timing sparked speculation about his interest in New York teams, especially the Knicks, who have long pursued the Greek Freak.

The lighthearted roast highlights how closely Giannis's every move gets watched. He signed a three-year extension in October 2023, yet the offseason trade speculation had everyone analyzing where he spent his time. What looked like an innocent family outing became another talking point simply because of the location choice.

The 2021 Finals MVP has talked before about enjoying games at Madison Square Garden, so New York sightings always get people talking about his future. For now, he remains Milwaukee's franchise player and a top MVP contender heading into the new season. The Bucks open their 2025-26 campaign Wednesday night at home against the Washington Wizards.