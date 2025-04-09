Milwaukee Bucks forward, Bobby Portis, joined an exclusive club in franchise history during the team's incredible comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference looked like it was about to get blown out on Tuesday. The Bucks were down by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter but launched a furious comeback to win 110-103. Milwaukee has now won five straight games and looks to be playing its best basketball ahead of the playoffs.

Portis was a big reason for this electric win. The Bucks' longtime key role player put up 18 points, ten rebounds, and two steals. According to StatMuse, this line made Portis the fifth player in franchise history with 100+ double-doubles.

The Bucks are changing their fortunes just when things started looking bleak

Milwaukee suffered a brutal blow when the news came out about Damian Lillard's blood clot a few weeks ago. This incident was especially brutal considering the franchise's awful string of luck with injuries since its 2021 championship. Luckily, it looks like Lillard will fully recover from this setback. The future Hall of Famer is making progress and plans to return before the playoffs begin.

At this same time, the franchise has played inspired basketball over the past week. At one point, the Bucks looked like they would drop to the No. 6 seed, severely compromising their postseason aspirations. Having to likely go through a Knicks team, which has been a bad matchup for them this year, the Celtics, and then the Cavs would not have been ideal. Fortunately, the Bucks are now in firm control of the No. 5 seed, which gives them a more reasonable path to the Finals. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, this group believes it has a chance to make another deep run.

Bobby Portis has remained a consistent presence off the bench for Milwaukee. The nine-year veteran is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds this season and is still as crucial as ever to this roster. Milwaukee will need Portis to be at his best over these next few weeks, especially should Lillard not be at full strength. In addition, the teams that the Bucks are in line to meet in the playoffs, like the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, will likely require Portis to play even more minutes because of their faster paces of play.

Overall, regardless of what happens during the postseason, the Bucks' power forward deserves credit for how hard he's worked and improved throughout his career. Portis has made a home in Milwaukee and continues to be one of the best sixth men in the league.