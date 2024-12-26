The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report alongside Damian Lillard, and both players are listed as questionable. Antetokounmpo is dealing with back spasms, while Lillard has a non-Covid illness after both sat out of the Bucks’ 112-91 win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Here’s everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard’s injuries, and their playing statuses vs. the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard injury statuses vs. Nets

Given that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard didn’t play in the Bucks’ win against the Bulls and are questionable on the injury report, they could be suiting up Thursday with the extra rest this week. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are fixtures on the injury report these days, but after the Bucks were left off the NBA Christmas Day schedule, perhaps the extra day's rest leads to both playing.

The Bucks have won six of their last seven games since losing to the champion Boston Celtics 111-105 earlier this month. Giannis has been on a tear of late, recording double-doubles in six of his last appearances as the Bucks went 4-3 throughout that span, including their NBA Cup final victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard hasn’t been as dominant as Antetokounmpo. His non-COVID illness is one of the many setbacks, including a lingering calf injury that has prevented him from playing in the Bucks’ last three games. Dame hasn’t seen the floor since draining five threes en route to 23 points to help his team secure the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. Lillard is averaging 25.7 points on 45% shooting, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He has missed six games so far.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did play in the Bucks’ earlier meeting against the Nets this season in Brooklyn. He finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in a 118-113 win. Lillard added 15 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. The Bucks are 1-1 against the Nets thus far.

So, the answer to whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will play tonight against the Nets is maybe.