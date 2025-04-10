Giannis Antetokounmpo could be sidelined on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to move closer to securing the Eastern Conference's fifth seed. The team downgraded the two-time MVP to questionable for their New Orleans Pelicans matchup due to an illness. They initially listed him as probable due to left shoulder tendinopathy.

The Bucks are coming off an incredible 110-103 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, their fifth straight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo downgraded on Bucks' injury report vs. Pelicans

Antetokounmpo played 38 minutes during the victory, posting 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-15 shooting. The superstar forward has been on a tear lately, averaging 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 62.3 percent shooting over his last nine appearances.

Following Tuesday's win, the Bucks hold a two-game lead over the Detroit Pistons for the East's fifth seed with three remaining. Their magic number to clinch the fifth spot is down to two. Any combination of two Milwaukee wins or Detroit losses will secure the spot for the Bucks.

Following the Pelicans matchup, the Bucks will close the season with back-to-back meetings with the Pistons that could decide their playoff position. In the fifth seed, Doc Rivers' squad would face the Indiana Pacers in the first round ahead of a likely second-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee has been without Damian Lillard, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clot. Pat Connaughton is also questionable for Thursday's game due to a right ankle sprain.

The Bucks shouldn't have much trouble taking care of the Pelicans, even if Antetokounmpo is ruled out. New Orleans is tanking and recently shut down Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum after losing Dejounte Murray to a torn Achilles earlier this season. Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston will also be sidelined vs. Milwaukee.

Jose Alvarado (Right Calf; Soreness), Bruce Brown (Right Knee; Soreness) and Yves Missi (Left Ankle; Soreness) are questionable on Thursday. Willie Green's squad has posted a 4-14 record over its last 18 games, ranking 28th in offense, 27th in defense and 29th in net rating (-12.2).