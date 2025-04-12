The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven games on Friday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons 125-119 in a crucial late-season matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo once again led the way for Milwaukee, delivering a dominant triple-double performance with 32 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal while shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 10-of-11 at the free throw line.

The win improved the Bucks to 47-34 on the season, securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, now 44-37, slipped to the sixth seed. With just one game remaining—again against Detroit on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee — the Bucks have locked in a first-round playoff matchup with the Indiana Pacers (49-32), who eliminated them in six games last postseason. Antetokounmpo did not play in that series due to injury.

Kevin Porter Jr. made a strong contribution off the bench in Friday's win, finishing with 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Following the game, Porter spoke with Eric Nehm of The Athletic and expressed admiration for Antetokounmpo’s relentless dominance.

“I hated it when I was on the opposing team,” Porter said. “Every time we played the Bucks, it was like, ‘F–, we got Giannis.’ And we knew exactly what he was going to do.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant stretch draws praise from Kevin Porter Jr. as Bucks build playoff momentum

Antetokounmpo’s season numbers continue to reflect his consistency and efficiency. Across 67 games, the two-time MVP has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Since Damian Lillard was sidelined indefinitely with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, Antetokounmpo has elevated his level of play even further. In his last 11 games, he has averaged 31.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 61.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Porter offered more praise for the superstar forward, describing what it has meant to play alongside him.

“If anyone’s a fan of basketball and you get to watch — every night — the dominance of what Giannis does, it’s unbelievable,” Porter said. “It’s a blessing, honestly. … Me being here now and seeing the ins and outs and not just playing against it and seeing it from afar, bro, it’s destined for greatness. Nothing surprises you, what he’s able to do, if you see his work and what he’s dedicated to. It’s crazy.”

Milwaukee has surged at the right time despite Lillard’s absence, and with Antetokounmpo anchoring both ends of the floor, the team has regained momentum heading into the playoffs. Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pistons will mark the end of the Bucks' campaign before a rematch with the Pacers begins.