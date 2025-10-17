The Milwaukee Bucks' season opener against the Washington Wizards is right around the corner, as the club hopes to be one of the more competitive teams this year. With the first game of the regular season days away, the franchise decided to make some roster moves.

As a result, the Bucks officially waived former first-round pick Johnny Davis, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac and the “Front Office Show.” Jeremiah Tilmon was also waived by Milwaukee on Friday.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have waived Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon.”

Davis was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. However, in the three years he was with the organization, Johnny Davis' minutes decreased. By the 2024-25 campaign, he was only averaging 7.1 minutes played per game despite the fact that Washington was one of the worst teams in the standings.

The Bucks signed the veteran shooting guard to an Exhibit 10 contract in the offseason, which is a one-year deal on a lower salary that can be turned into a two-way contract or regular NBA contract. However, it appears Milwaukee is ready to part ways with Davis altogether instead. In his three years in the league, Davis has played in 112 games, averaging 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc.

With Davis out of the picture, it appears the Bucks are going to utilize a backcourt consisting of Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Cole Anthony, and AJ Green. Ryan Rollins and Garry Harris may also see some time in the guard positions throughout the 2025-26 season.