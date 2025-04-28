Milwaukee Bucks fans were already stunned after Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact injury in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. Then the Bucks' official X account posted a simple but heartbreaking message: a photo of Lillard, captioned, “Love you, Dame.”

In just one season, Lillard had become more than just Milwaukee’s newest star. He was a symbol of hope, a leader who embraced the challenge of helping the Bucks chase another championship. His injury, feared to be a torn Achilles tendon, shook not just the team but the entire city.

The Bucks' message was raw and real, and it hit fans hard. It was not about playoff math or comeback hopes. It was about family. About honoring a player who, in a few short months, gave everything he had to his new team.

The moment came during a devastating night for Milwaukee. After Lillard exited early in the first quarter, the Bucks struggled to keep pace, eventually falling to the Pacers 129-103. Indiana took a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round series, putting Milwaukee on the brink of elimination.

Across social media, Bucks fans poured out messages of love and support. Some remembered Lillard’s clutch performances earlier this season, where he had delivered dagger threes and game-saving plays. Others simply posted broken heart emojis or said what many were feeling: “Get well soon, Dame. We love you.”

The outpouring of emotion wasn't limited to Milwaukee. Even Indiana Pacers players and coaches, who had just pushed the Bucks to the brink of playoff elimination, showed their respect.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle called Lillard’s injury “tragic” and praised the point guard’s reputation around the league. “I have such great respect for him,” Carlisle said.

Tyrese Haliburton, who had traded competitive jabs with Lillard earlier in the series, made it clear that the rivalry stayed within the game and that he wished Lillard nothing but the best off the court.

“Before y'all ask any questions. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Dame. What you see between us is competing. You hate to see that happen, especially to a guy who's went through a lot and he's given it his all to come out here and play after the scary health issue,” Haliburton said in a post-game press conference.

Lillard’s injury could not have come at a worse time. The Bucks, already down 3-1 in the series, now face elimination without one of their primary weapons. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who himself has been battling injury, will need a near-superhuman performance to extend Milwaukee’s playoff life when the series returns to Indiana for Game 5.

Still, the pain from Lillard’s injury runs deeper than the box scores. Lillard built his reputation on loyalty and perseverance during his years in Portland, famously embracing the “never run from the grind” mentality.

When he came to Milwaukee, he brought that same spirit, and quickly won over a franchise and a fanbase hungry for more banners.

Now, whether he faces months of rehab or a longer road back, the Bucks’ message is clear: Damian Lillard is more than a player they traded for. He is part of Milwaukee’s basketball family.

The playoffs will move on. The Pacers are likely to advance. The NBA world will turn its attention to the next matchup. But inside Milwaukee, Lillard’s injury leaves a void no postseason bracket can measure.

“Love you, Dame” was more than just a post. It was Milwaukee telling Damian Lillard: no matter what happens next, this city stands with you.