The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it back to the Western Conference Finals. Furthermore, their road back to this stage wasn't easy by any means. They went through a dramatic roster change in the offseason before sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota sent the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, home before taking care of business against the Golden State Warriors, who were forced to endure most of the series without Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury.

However, their Western Conference Finals assignment will be daunting task against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder entered into the playoffs as the top seed in the West, finishing with a stellar 68-14 record. Oklahoma City is also entering the conference finals in good spirits after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies and finishing off the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

The Thunder-Timberwolves clash on paper favors the former. However, if the stars align, Minnesota still has a chance to pull off a huge upset.

Anthony Edwards is at the top of his game

The Timberwolves wouldn't be here if it weren't for the brilliance of Anthony Edwards. In the playoffs, Edwards has averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game 44.5% shooting from the field overall. It's safe to say that he has solidified himself as a bonafide superstar for Minnesota.

But more importantly, it looks like the three time All-Star has continued to defeat household names in the postseason. Last year, Edwards eliminated future Hall-of-Famers Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. This year, he sent home James and Doncic. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander waiting for him in the Western Conference Finals, Edwards could add another MVP candidate to his list.

The matchup between the two young stars will be something NBA fans will look forward to. The showcase will feature two of the brightest stars in the league that can possibly run the league for the years to come. Fortunately, both stars are also on the top of their game. But if Minnesota wants a chance to topple the top seed in the West, Edwards needs to piece together a string of iconic performances to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals.

While it'll be interesting to see how the Thunder will try to limit Edwards, the Timberwolves can find solace in the fact that he has adjusted quite well against everything that has been thrown at him by the Lakers and Warriors. It's safe to say that the Thunder will have a huge headache to deal with if Edwards is on his game.

Julius Randle has gotten acclimated with the Timberwolves

Speaking of headaches for the Thunder, Edwards won't be alone in carrying the offensive load. Originally raising eyebrows in the offseason for his acquisition in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle has been proving his doubters wrong by playing the best basketball stretch of his career for the Timberwolves. As a sigh of relief for Minnesota basketball fans, his coming out party couldn't have come at a better time in the playoffs.

In the postseason, the former NBA Most Improved Player has been putting up 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per outing. In contrast to his poor playoff history, Randle has taken a leap this time around with the Timberwolves. Instead of just being a scorer, he has evolved into a polished all-around player, who is making an impact across several departments.

Randle's evolution has been a refreshing sight for Minnesota, as they found a way back to the Western Conference Finals after losing their franchise star. Thus far, his versatility has been a shot in the arm for the Timberwolves, as both Los Angeles and Golden State simply had no answers for his impact. As a result, it's safe to say that his presence will be another acid test for the Thunder's suffocating defense.

The Timberwolves have more experience at this level

If there's another advantage for the Timberwolves, it'd be their experience to play at this level. As the saying goes, “Experience is the best teacher.” For the second straight season, Minnesota found a way to make it back to the Western Conference Finals. With more playoff games under their belt, this tight-knit group shouldn't be fazed with the challenges that await them, as they look hungry enough to finally book an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Minnesota had trouble dealing with a Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks team in the Western Conference Finals, as they were dispatched in five games. This year, the Timberwolves face a very different team in Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, a team that has never appeared at this level of playoff basketball. But while Oklahoma City is still a dangerous team, one can expect a veteran-laden Minnesota squad to exploit their youth in every way possible.

Outside of Alex Caruso, the Thunder don't exactly have notable veterans who've proven themselves at the peak of playoff basketball. This could ultimately hurt Oklahoma City once inexperience and lack of composure sets in at a time when winning matters the most. Although the Thunder have done a terrific job thus far in the playoffs, their true test as a playoff team goes through the Timberwolves.