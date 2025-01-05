The Minnesota Timberwolves are at a pivotal juncture in the 2024-25 NBA season. Sitting at a .500 record of 17-17, the team has flashed moments of excellence but also struggled with inconsistency. This has left fans questioning how far they can truly go. In the ultra-competitive Western Conference, stagnation is not an option. With the trade deadline looming, the Timberwolves have a chance to retool their roster and push for greater relevance—or risk remaining stuck in mediocrity. Three players who could make a significant impact are Miles Bridges, Chris Paul, and Javonte Green.

The Randle Question

Sure, Anthony Edwards continues his rise to superstardom. However, doubts persist about whether the supporting cast around him can maximize his potential. Currently hovering in play-in contention, the Timberwolves’ roster appears ripe for a midseason shakeup. The trade market offers the Wolves a prime opportunity to add critical pieces that could cement their playoff position.

Since the September trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, Julius Randle’s fit with the Timberwolves has been a frequent topic of debate. One thing is becoming increasingly clear, though. Randle has not meshed with this roster as seamlessly as Towns once did, despite the time given for adjustment.

Randle has still shown flashes of brilliance in Minnesota. When surrounded by capable shooters, he has the space to exploit one-on-one matchups and dominate offensively. However, without the right complementary talent, his impact significantly diminishes. As the February trade deadline approaches, the Timberwolves may need to explore the possibility of moving Randle to better align their roster with their goals.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Minnesota Timberwolves must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges stands out as a compelling trade target for the Timberwolves. His skill set would complement Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt seamlessly. With an inside-out scoring ability that enhances floor spacing, Bridges’ offensive repertoire could provide a significant upgrade. Sure, he is not typically regarded as an elite three-point shooter. That said, his career percentage from beyond the arc surpasses that of Randle. Bridges’ scoring this season is slightly below Randle’s. However, his ability to adapt to team needs underscores his value.

Add to that his electrifying athleticism, and Bridges could be a transformative addition to Minnesota’s starting lineup. Furthermore, adding someone like Vasilije Micic to the mix might also address a lingering need for the Timberwolves. The absence of a reliable backup point guard has been evident since Monte Morris’ departure in the offseason. Micic could provide critical minutes in games where Mike Conley’s role might need to be scaled back. This offers valuable depth to the backcourt.

Chris Paul

Speaking of point guards, at 39 years old, Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs may not be the superstar he once was. However, he remains one of the NBA’s most effective playmakers. Paul’s veteran leadership and court vision could stabilize Minnesota’s offense. This makes him an intriguing option for a team aiming to take the next step. Yes, the Spurs are in a rebuild. That said, acquiring a player like Paul would likely require sending back a mix of young talent and draft picks.

Paul’s late-game poise and ability to dictate the pace would be invaluable come playoff time. Sure, this trade may not be essential for the Timberwolves. Still, it’s one of those calculated moves that could push them over the edge in key moments. In the league’s new second-apron environment, second-round picks have grown in value as cost-effective options for developing talent. This makes them enticing trade chips for a rebuilding Spurs team. For Minnesota, bringing in Paul could help unlock the team’s potential while giving the veteran a chance to contend before retirement.

Javonte Green

Javonte Green offers a cost-effective yet impactful solution for a Timberwolves team struggling with defensive intensity. Known for his relentless energy and defensive versatility, Green could immediately bolster Minnesota’s second unit. As New Orleans looks to reposition themselves for a playoff push, moving Green’s expiring contract presents minimal risk for them but significant upside for the Timberwolves.

Green’s ability to guard multiple positions and provide a steady veteran presence would make him a valuable addition. His knack for hustle plays and defensive stops could swing close games in the Timberwolves’ favor. By adding Green, Minnesota could address their defensive shortcomings without compromising their long-term assets. This makes this a practical and strategic move.

Looking ahead

The Timberwolves’ season hangs in the balance, and the trade deadline presents a critical opportunity to reshape their fortunes. Whether by securing the two-way versatility of Miles Bridges, the veteran poise of Chris Paul, or the defensive spark of Javonte Green, Minnesota has options to address their weaknesses and make a meaningful push in the crowded Western Conference. Each target comes with its unique risks and rewards, but the potential to elevate the team’s ceiling is undeniable. With Anthony Edwards continuing to ascend, the Timberwolves must capitalize on this moment to build a roster capable of contending now and in the future. The choices they make in the coming weeks could define their trajectory for years to come.