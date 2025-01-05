The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't winning as much as they want, but at least Anthony Edwards is amazing. The 23-year-old broke his single-game career-high with 53 points (16-of-31 FG, 10-of-15 3Pt) in their 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Fans were captivated as Edwards dueled Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who finished with 40 points of his own (15-of-29 FG, 4-of-8 3Pt).

Edwards was largely a one-man show for Minnesota, as he scored almost half the team's points. @RobDillMuse used a Thanos GIF to illustrate how much the Georgia alum carried.

Meanwhile, independent Timberwolves journalist Dane Moore pointed out that Edwards still passed the ball as well despite having just two assists.

“Anthony Edwards is going to finish tonight with over 50 points and only an assist or two — and it's going to be a whole ‘he said he wants be a scorer, not a passer' thing,” Moore said. “But it is worth noting that Ant had numerous hockey assists when Detroit put two on the ball, including these two that led to big corner 3s at the end of the 3rd.”

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Edwards and Randle are its only offense. Randle scored 17 points (6-of-12 FG, 0-of-4 3Pt), but no one else on the team cracked double-digits against the 17-18 Pistons.

The Timberwolves now fall to 17-17, good for 10th in the Western Conference. Minnesota's offseason trade with the New York Knicks is aging worse by the day, as the latter club is third in the East at 24-11.

The Wolves, of course, shipped out Karl-Anthony Towns for Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, while other ancillary parts were also exchanged between the two clubs and the Charlotte Hornets. Towns was one of the only on-ball threats in Minnesota besides Edwards the past few year, and was a centerpiece in its Western Conference Finals run last season.

Now, Edwards must deal with the ramifications of the front office's mistake for the foreseeable future.