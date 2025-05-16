Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to proceed with their playoff run. And Stephen A. Smith is taking notice.

The Timberwolves won their series against the Golden State Warriors in five games, winning Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Smith reacted to the Timberwolves' playoff success during May 15's edition of First Take. As the postseason gets closer to winding down to the final four teams, Smith decided to make his pick for the favorite to win the NBA title this year.

“I believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves should be the favorite to win the championship at this point. I think they should be favored over the Knicks… the Pacers… [the Thunder]… and definitely [the Nuggets],” Smith said.

pic.twitter.com/LmpBT58ysU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves?

It's intriguing to see Stephen A. Smith make his selection this early, considering that two series are not done in the West Semis. However, the Timberwolves have given him plenty of reasons to do so.

Anthony Edwards has played a major role in leading the Timberwolves back to the West Finals for the second consecutive season. Taking down the Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors is no easy feat, even if injuries played a role in assisting Minnesota to victory.

Not only that, but Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert have made significant contributions to elevating the Timberwolves' performance as they look to make the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. However, it will require them to continue performing at a high level if they wish to advance to the biggest stage of the NBA playoffs.

The Timberwolves await their next opponent in the West Finals. It will be the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. The former leads 3-2 with Game 6 taking place on Thursday night. Game 7 will happen on May 18 if they are even at three games apiece.