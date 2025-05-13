The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards sat at the press conference table wearing black shades, studying the box score while clutching a Gary Payton Sr. jersey. A smirk appeared on Edwards' face when asked about the audible pain of Warriors fans witnessing their team's downfall.

“Satisfaction,” Edwards said, his grin widening. “Just the best satisfaction ever.”

The Timberwolves star had every reason to feel content after Minnesota secured a commanding 3-1 second-round NBA Playoffs series lead with a 117-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, powered by a dynamic duo that’s showcasing the strength of the Timberwolves' game.

Edwards and Julius Randle dropped a combined 61 points — Randle bulldozing his way to 31 points, three assists and five rebounds, Edwards effortlessly dropped 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds, making it look easy with a flawless shooting display that found nothing but net.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle building a tight chemistry

This chemistry, built through midseason adjustments after Randle's injury, has turned Minnesota into a legitimate title contender that teams should be scared to face.

“The more we play together, the better we've got,” Edwards warned when discussing his connection with Randle. “He's a force when he's going downhill. It was exciting to watch. I told him ‘he cold.'”

On Monday, Edwards took over in the third quarter, outscoring the entire Warriors team single-handedly 16-8 during a game-changing 17-0 run that pushed Minnesota's lead to 85-68.

The momentum shifted dramatically at the end of the second quarter after he hit a deep 30-footer at the buzzer, following a smooth crossover on Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. He found his rhythm as the Timberwolves exploded for 39 points in the third, while holding Golden State to just 17.

“It's the best feeling ever,” Edwards said about his third-quarter takeover, though he quickly redirected praise. “I know everybody wants to give me the credit, but I can't do it without those guys.”

Timberwolves’ hopes ride on Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards’ dominance

Randle, who scored 19 points in the first half, has dramatically elevated Minnesota's play since returning from injury. His two-way performance was on full display with suffocating defense and relentless drives that left Warriors defenders scrambling.

He had mentioned during the Lakers series that he always strives to come back better after rehab, and Edwards noticed the change: “When he came back, it was a whole different person.”

The mutual admiration between the stars was evident throughout the postgame press conference, with Randle calling Edwards “the brightest star in the room.

“Not just from what he does on the basketball court… It's his personality and how he brings everybody together, how he can communicate and just light up a room,” Randle said. “He has that it factor. We only gonna go as far as he goes, and he's taken us pretty far right now.”

With Edwards now holding the franchise record for most playoff games with 35+ points and Randle consistently finding his rhythm, the Timberwolves’ championship aspirations have never felt more within reach.

Together, they’ve become just the third duo in franchise history to each score 30+ points in a game. Randle’s son, Kai, shared in the postgame press conference that he always tells his dad to “lock in and play good” before games. And so far, it’s working exactly as planned.

As Game 5 approaches in Minneapolis Wednesday night, the Timberwolves are ready for the next step toward greatness.