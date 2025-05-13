On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves went up 3-1 in their second round series vs the Golden State Warriors with a dominant road win that was not nearly as close as the final score suggested. The Wolves got 31 points from power forward Julius Randle, who has overcome his playoff demons this postseason and now has his team a game away from their second straight Conference Finals.

After the game, Randle brought his two sons up to the podium with him for his post-game press conference, and one reporter asked his older son Kyden what he likes most about watching his dad play, per the NBA on X.

“I like to hype him up and I like to just watch him play and play as hard as he can.”

Kyden was then asked what he tells his pops before games.

“I just tell him to lock in and play good,” he said, drawing some laughs from the press room.

Randle has certainly been locked in during this postseason run, punishing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round when they tried to switch smaller defenders onto him and now experiencing similar success against the Warriors. 31 points was a career playoff high for Randle on Monday evening.

A huge opportunity for the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves now sit just a game away from reaching the NBA's version of the Final Four for the second straight season.

Of course, it should be noted that the Timberwolves have been playing against a Warriors team operating without its best player in Stephen Curry, who exited during the first half in Game 1 with a hamstring injury.

Curry is set to be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's Game 5, but that is by no means a guarantee that he will be back on the court for that contest.

The Timberwolves will have a chance to close out the series in front of their home fans and buy themselves some time to rest before facing off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets, who are currently tied 2-2 in their second round series.

Game 5 of Timberwolves vs Warriors is slated for Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET.