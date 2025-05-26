The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a pivotal Game 4 matchup on Monday night. A victory ties the series 2-2, giving Minnesota new life in the Western Conference Finals. Leading up to the contest, head coach Chris Finch was asked if former point guard Patrick Beverley, who is attending the game, would give the team a pep talk before tip-off. Finch shut that idea down quickly with his hilarious response.

During the pre-game presser, the 55-year-old head coach was asked by media members if he was going to invite Beverley to the locker room for a pep talk. Finch replied in a joking manner, claiming that he's “had enough” of Beverly's pep talks.

“Umm, no. I think I’ve had enough Pat Bev pregame speeches.”

Chris Finch when asked about Patrick Beverley being in the building and potentially delivering a pregame speech to the Timberwolves: "Umm, no. I think I've had enough Pat Bev pregame speeches"

Beverley was on the Timberwolves during Chris Finch's first year as head coach in the 2021-22 season. Minnesota reached the playoffs that year but was eliminated in the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. Despite serving as a defensive anchor in the backcourt, Finch doesn't appear ready to have Beverley return to the locker room just yet.

Instead, the 36-year-old point guard, who didn't play in the NBA this season, will be watching the Game 4 matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder from the crowd. He may have a moment where he daps up Anthony Edwards after a big play, but other than that, we shouldn't expect to see Beverley anywhere near the locker room.

The Timberwolves are coming off a massive 143-101 Game 3 win over the Thunder. Edwards balled out, leading his team to the big victory with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 70.5% from the floor and 62.5% from the three-point line.

Chris Finch and the Timberwolves will hope for another big performance from their superstar shooting guard. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday night and will be aired on ESPN.