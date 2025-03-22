The Minnesota Timberwolves are proving they have the depth, chemistry, and defensive intensity to make a serious playoff push. The Timberwolves’ 134-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night was a clear statement, highlighting their path to success as they eye the playoffs.

Minnesota delivered a mesmerizing two-way performance, fueled by relentless energy from both the starters and reserves. Multiple players, including Jalen Clark with his first big dunk of the season, got Target Center buzzing, capping off a night where the Wolves dominated every aspect of the game.

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all bring relentless energy. When one player struggles, having that kind of depth is invaluable. The young rookies are getting valuable reps, which is crucial for their growth in the league. Clark, dubbed a “Rim Wrecker” by commentators, showcased the athleticism that makes Minnesota so dangerous in transition.

The Timberwolves' chemistry is undeniable. Edwards has praised McDaniels, emphasizing that they wouldn’t be winning without him, and shares a close bond with his teammates.

Joe Ingles started Friday night’s game, a moment he said he would never forget, as coach Chris Finch gave him the opportunity to start so his son, Jacob, and his family could see him in the lineup after a long season apart. That kind of love and trust can’t be taught, and it’s a big reason why this team is built for playoff success.

“We're really connected on both ends of the floor,” said Rudy Gobert, whose defensive presence anchored a disruptive effort that forced New Orleans Friday night into numerous mistakes.

Coach Chris Finch highlighted the two key players driving Minnesota’s success. “Ant and Julius were at the heart of it and always have been when we are playing our best basketball offensively,” he noted.

The Timberwolves' dangerous pick-and-roll attack has emerged as a cornerstone of their offensive identity, with Gobert's screening and rim-running creating constant pressure on opposing defenses.

“It's one of our best weapons,” said Gobert, whose aggressive defensive presence opens up lanes for Minnesota’s playmakers. “But you don't want to milk that the whole game.” He emphasized maintaining offensive flow and involving multiple weapons to keep defenses guessing.

Mike Conley’s leadership brings crucial stability to a team in the playoff hunt. Before Thursday’s big win against the Pelicans, the veteran reminded his teammates to stay calm under pressure while maintaining their aggressive play against opponents.

“We need to apply more pressure on the ball,” Conley said.

Gobert believes the team’s willingness to embrace imperfection while staying aggressive will be key to determining their playoff fate.

“It's a game of imperfections, but if we can do it a majority of the time and have intention to do that, I think we will be a much better team and harder to play against,” Gobert said.

Minnesota is hungry for postseason success, Friday's performance revealed the formula: defensive disruption, offensive balance, veteran leadership in crucial moments, and a depth that allows them to overcome setbacks.