The brawl that took place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons on Sunday seems to have had MLB legend Alex Rodriguez be in the middle of the fray.

Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reacted to the fight in an episode of The Hoop Collective show on Monday. Rodriguez, who will be the Timberwolves owner, was in the middle of the brawl, as Windhorst points out.

“Then they get tussled up, than they go crashing into the stands and than Marcus Sasser looks like he throws a punch in the stands, Isaiah Stewart’s in there grabbing at people,” Bontemps said at the 39:55 mark.

“Isaiah Stewart goes after DiVincenzo. I think the fans were trying to help DiVincenzo, I don’t think they were trying to hurt DiVincenzo, but there were some fans that were like sort of pulling DiVincenzo back. A-Rod was in the middle of it,” Windhorst replied as Bontemps reacted with surprise.

“Well he’s not fighting but A-Rod’s all of a sudden in the middle of it. By the way there were some dudes I wouldn’t have messed with in their playing career getting in. Corliss ‘Big Nasty’ Williamson is down there, Vitaly Potapenko, who I remember when I was a kid played for the Cavs and you do not mess with him.”

What's next for Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez himself had his own famous brawl while playing with the Yankees, when he and Red Sox Jason Varitek fought each other. After a pitch hit Rodriguez, he said something to pitcher Bronson Arroyo, which led to him and Catcher Jason Varitek wrestling on the first base line. Safe to say that this will be another memory of him being in a brawl of any sport.

In the meantime, Rodriguez looks over the Timberwolves as he and partner Marc Lore will navigate the direction of the franchise. They bought the team for $1.5 billion, as Glen Taylor sold the majority of his stake to the pair. He will remain the minority owner after they complete the sale.

Minnesota holds a 43-32 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors and 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Denver Nuggets on April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.