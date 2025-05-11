May 11, 2025 at 9:25 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a hard-fought 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and Anthony Edwards once again turned in a big outing for his squad. While Edwards finished the night with 36 points, he struggled quite a bit in the first half before turning things up a notch in the second half. As it turns out, a play involving Jonathan Kuminga helped get Edwards going.

Edwards scored just eight points in the first half, which is a big reason why the Timberwolves only managed to score 40 points as a team during the first two quarters. He eventually found his footing as the game went on to help Minnesota pick up a victory in enemy territory, and he revealed that getting posterized by Kuminga was what ultimately led to his turnaround.

“When Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going more so than anything,” Edwards admitted after the game.

"When Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going." Anthony Edwards on what motivated him in the second half 👀 pic.twitter.com/QqzHfYpwAQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves full of confidence heading into Game 4

With Minnesota needing someone to step up down the stretch to lead them to victory, Edwards answered the call, as he scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a five-point margin of victory. The key for Edwards, beyond getting motivated by Kuminga's highlight play, was having the confidence to keep on playing his game, as he knew eventually his shots would start falling.

“Nothing changed, I took my same shots, I just didn't lose confidence,” Edwards said when asked what was different for him in the second half. “You gotta have confidence at an all-time high and I never lack that, so Imma always be good.”

"You gotta have confidence at an all-time high. And I never lack that." Anthony Edwards following the Timberwolves Game 3 win over the Warriors 😤 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/nrcBta2Ukf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minnesota now has a 2-1 series lead over Golden State, and they will have a shot to put their opponent on the ropes in Game 4, as earning another victory at Chase Center would be a blow that the Warriors may not be able to overcome. With Edwards leading the way, and Stephen Curry out for the Warriors, the Timberwolves will have a massive advantage moving forward. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.