The Minnesota Timberwolves took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, winning 117-110 in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 30 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 6-for-11 from beyond the arc. His dominant all-around effort pushed Minnesota to the brink of its second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance.

Edwards’ growth as a three-point shooter earned praise from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during his postgame remarks to 95.7 The Game.

“This has been an amazing shooting year for him, you know, shooting as many as he is – I think 10 or 11 per game, that’s way up from his first few years in the league,” Kerr said. “I think the last couple of summers have been great for him with USA Basketball, working out everyday with all those guys and Chris [Finch] has done a great job with him, with that team… and it’s a natural progression for Anthony to be doing what he’s doing given how talented he is and what a good shooter he is. His three obviously, he hit some really tough ones tonight – the one at the end of the first half was incredible so he’s a great player and that’s the challenge, we gotta try to slow him down in Game 5.”

Anthony Edwards’ third-quarter takeover breaks Warriors’ rhythm as Timberwolves inch closer to conference finals

The third quarter proved to be the turning point, as Edwards scored 16 of his 30 points in that frame to help the Timberwolves build a lead the Warriors never recovered from. Kerr explained his team’s adjustments and where things unraveled.

“Ant got going and we decided to go to a bigger lineup with J.K, Trayce, Draymond, and Jimmy just to try to slow them down and slow Ant down,” Kerr said. “Obviously, it didn’t work… they kept scoring and we couldn't score so we just lost our ability to connect the game there in that third quarter and they got loose. And that was the difference in the game.”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night, chipping in two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He reflected on the energy shift Edwards provided in the third.

“On the road, you can hear the pain from the crowd when he’s making shots like that,” Alexander-Walker said. “He gets on a heater and he starts to do his thing and be the showman that he is.”

The Timberwolves will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at the Target Center, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. A win would send them to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances for the first time in franchise history.

Golden State, facing elimination, must find answers to contain Edwards and recover from a second straight loss in the series.