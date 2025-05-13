Five years into his NBA career, Anthony Edwards is already developing a reputation as one of the league's best playoff performers. While his on-court heroics stole the show in the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, his behind-the-scenes leadership was even more critical.

When the Timberwolves entered the locker room with a two-point deficit, Chris Finch lit into his team for their lackadaisical effort, Edwards said in his post-game presser. ‘Ant-Man' echoed the message, telling his teammates they were playing as if they had already won the series and expected the Warriors to “lie down.”

“At halftime, coach came and said we're playing like we already won the series,” Edwards said. “I didn't like how we were playing overall, and I didn't like how I was playing individually… I told them we only got two wins. I've never seen a series end 2-1. We still gotta get two more wins and right now, we're playing like we already got four wins. We're playing like they're gonna lie down. Knowing this team and this head coach, they're not going to lie down.”

Edwards used a first-half buzzer-beater to ignite a gargantuan third quarter that took over the game. He scored 16 of his 30 points in the third, leading Minnesota to a dominant 39-17 period. The Timberwolves never looked back, eventually securing the 117-110 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Edwards' 30 was second on the team to Julius Randle's 31 points. Nothing was more important than the Timberwolves' defense, which held the Warriors to just 29.6 percent from behind the arc while none of Golden State's starters reached 15 points.

Timberwolves return home for potential series-clinching Game 5

Following the pivotal Game 4, the Timberwolves and Warriors head back to Minnesota for the fifth installment of the series. Historically, similar series with the higher-seeded team owning a 3-1 lead do not make it past this moment.

Still without Stephen Curry, the Warriors' offense continues to occasionally stall out. Jonathan Kuminga led the team with 23 points in Game 4 after going nuclear in Game 3. Jimmy Butler ended with just 14 points on 5-for-9 from the field.

Golden State hopes Curry can return for Game 5 but is giving no guarantees. The Warriors' lone win in the series came in Game 1, the only game in which Curry took the floor. Game 5 tips off on Wednesday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.