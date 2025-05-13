The Minnesota Timberwolves are close to getting their job done in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They are just a win away from eliminating the Golden State Warriors following a one-sided affair Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, where Julius Randle and company scored a 117-110 Game 4 victory.

Randle continued his productive series opposite the Warriors, as he dropped 31 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the floor in Game 4 while adding five boards and three assists plus a block and a steal in 41 minutes of action. It was a herculean effort from the former Kentucky Wildcats star. It was hard to tell just based on his performance, but Randle was also dealing with inflammation of the tissues in his nose during the contest.

“Had a really bad sinus infection, it was bothering me but there ain't no time, give me some meds, give me some Pedialyte & give me a plane ride home & a win & it's all worth it,” Randle revealed after the Timberwolves' latest win over the Warriors (h/t Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton).

The 30-year-old Randle took turns with Anthony Edwards in pummeling the Stephen Curry-less Warriors. Like Randle, Edwards shot 11-for-21 from the field while hitting six of his eight attempts from behind the arc, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes.

Randle and the Timberwolves are smelling a series victory, but they still can't be complacent. They can't let their foot off the pedal just yet, as Golden State remains a dangerous opponent, with or without Curry, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch surely hopes that Randle will be able to sustain his form into Game 5. Through nine games in the postseason, the former first-round pick is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Over the last three games, he put up 26.3 points wiht a 50.8 field goal percentage.

Minnesota, whose only loss in the series thus far was the opener, can book its ticket to the Western Conference finals on Wednesday with a win over the Warriors at Target Center.