Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are only one win away from making it to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals after taking a 117-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round matchup. Edwards was brilliant once more; he posted his second consecutive 30-point outing, as he dropped 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field (6-11 from three) as the encore to his 38-point performance in their Game 3 win.

Considering how quiet Edwards was to begin the series, him catching fire is nothing but good news for the Timberwolves. He was, after all, the man who made the most total threes in the NBA this past season — a major point of improvement for the 23-year-old star. And Edwards, as confident as he might be in his own abilities, credited the mentorship he received from Stephen Curry this past summer back when they played together for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics for his exponential improvement in this regard.

“It's the same every night. Let it fly. I told Steph I was working with him all summer. Big shoutout, big credit to him. He influenced me to be able to shoot the ball really well so I went back in the summer and started working on it once I left him and I got better at it. So just let it fly,” Edwards said in his appearance on SportsCenter following their Game 4 win, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

There is no one better to learn from on the three-point shooting department than Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made and the widely-accepted greatest shooter to ever grace this planet. It's a bit poetic, however, that it's through Curry's teachings that the Timberwolves are flourishing, with Edwards not losing confidence in his shot even though he's had his fair share of rough outings in this year's playoffs.

Timberwolves are taking care of business vs. Stephen Curry-less Warriors

Stephen Curry's hamstring injury came at the most inopportune time, but the Timberwolves can do nothing about it other than to play the team that's in front of them. The Warriors, despite Curry's absence, have given the Timberwolves some trouble, but Anthony Edwards and company have maintained their poise, allowing them to win two games in Chase Center.

It's not quite clear if Curry would be back for Game 5 with the Warriors' season on the line. But the Timberwolves will be at home for that contest, which means that they should be heavily favored to make it to the WCF.