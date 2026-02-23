Julius Randle had a rough outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Minnesota Timberwolves star forword had an uncharacteristically quiet game on Sunday night. He had 18 points in the game, but he was also noticeably quiet everywhere else. He recorded 15 points, and even more concerninngly, he had just three boards and three assists.

For a player that functions as the hub of the offense and a key defender, it's an unacceptable showing. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has an explanation as to why Randle's game was so off today.

“Finch said Julius Randle was “under the weather, pretty severely” tonight,” Jon Krawczynski reported on X. “Only 3 boards and 3 assists from him.”

Randle was a -20 in his 31 minutes of action against the 76ers, and made only one of his five three-point attempts. The former All-Star was largely ineffective for the Timberwolves in the game, as they struggled to gain momentum. Minnesota lost 135-108 to Philadelphia despite Joel Embiid missing the game for the 76ers and 28 points from star guard Anthony Edwards.

Article Continues Below

The Timberwolves were also playing with key players out. Star center Rudy Gobert was out against the 76ers due to a suspension after he committed his seventh Flagrant Foul a few days prior. Meanwhile, Sixth Man of the Year contender Naz Reid was also out due to an injury. Philadelphia's physicality bothered the shorthanded Wolves to 21 turnovers, with Randle accounting for two while Edwards accounted for seven.

“They were physical, they're good defensively, they're super handsy, they're active in the gaps,” Finch said. “We fought the game. We went into traffic, we didn't get off the ball early enough. All the things that happen when you play in a crowd.”

The Wolves now sit at a 35-23 record. Despite the loss, losses by the rest of the Western Conference contenders meant that the Timberwolves still sit within striking distance of the third seed and still hold control of the sixth seed in the conference.