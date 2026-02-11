The Minnesota Timberwolves may not have pulled off their grand Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ambition, but they still managed to upgrade the roster prior to the trade deadline. They did bring in combo guard Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls in a trade that required them to surrender Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks — a good move on the margins that gives the Timberwolves another playoff-viable player.

Dosunmu provides speed, playmaking, and floor-spacing off the bench for the Timberwolves, and while he may not be the natural point guard the team needs to succeed Mike Conley, he still provides a pinch of ballhandling, which is what Minnesota needed. And it seems as though Dosunmu's experience on the guard-heavy Bulls has prepared him for life alongside the Timberwolves' other guards, such as Anthony Edwards and Bones Hyland.

“In Chicago, that's what we played, with a lot of guards,” Dosunmu said, via Dane Moore of Blue Wire. “You get to a certain point in your basketball career where you adapt to being able to play with anybody. I can play along Bones, along Ant, along Donte [DiVincenzo]. That's just how I was taught to play basketball, to go out and adapt to whoever's out.”

Asked Ayo Dosunmu if it feels natural sharing the backcourt with Bones Hyland when they come off the bench together. "In Chicago, that's what we played — with a lot of guards." pic.twitter.com/oyPC0Xlb82 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 10, 2026

Ayo Dosunmu is already endearing himself to Timberwolves fans

Article Continues Below

Dosunmu is a quintessential team player who's already fully bought into the Timberwolves system, and fans are already lauding him for his unselfish approach, especially after he scored 21 points on 9-13 shooting from the field in his second game for the team.

“I love this guy, really really excited with his role and his overall impact for the wolves. Definitely looking forward to writing about Ayo in the future!” X user @MnorthSports5 wrote.

“Hes become another fave player for me already,” @iPureBrutality added.

“Ayo might become my favorite role player in Wolves History…” @CoachBGonzo furthered.