The six-seed Minnesota Timberwolves have the Los Angeles Lakers on the brink of elimination after yet another incredible performance from Anthony Edwards in Game 4. The Timberwolves were able to steal a game in Los Angeles to bring a 1-1 series back to Minnesota, and after winning both home games, they are up 3-1 in the series. Minnesota orchestrated an impressive comeback on Sunday after trailing late, and Edwards finished the game with 43 points.

Los Angeles was up by nine points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, but the Timberwolves found a way to come back thanks to Anthony Edwards. Edwards was spectacular throughout the contest, and he is a big reason why Minnesota earned the 116-113 win.

“Just a brilliant performance and masterful 43 points by Anthony Edwards tonight in the Timberwolves win over the Lakers,” Magic Johnson said after the game. “As the old saying goes, live by the jump shot, die by the jump shot.”

Magic Johnson is obviously pulling for the Lakers in this series, but you have to respect greatness, and what Edwards has done in the first four games of this series has been incredible.

If the Lakers do go on to lose this series, they are going to be thinking about how they let one slip away in Game 4. LA was up for almost the entire game, and they had a comfortable lead for a lot of it as well.

It didn't take long for the Lakers to build a double-digit lead as they were up 32-22 in the first quarter, and they led for the majority of the second as well. LA started to pull away again in the third as the lead was extended to 11, but the Timberwolves weren't going to go down without a fight.

The Lakers were holding onto a comfortable lead for most of the second half, but Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves took over down the stretch. LA led 104-97 with about five minutes to go, but Minnesota went on top with a little over three minutes remaining. Both teams traded blows down the stretch, and Minnesota ended on top.

Now, Edwards and the Timberwolves need just one more win in order to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs and send the Lakers packing. Game 5 will be shifting back over to Los Angeles, and it will be going down on Wednesday night. The two teams will tip at 7:00 PT from crypto.com Arena, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and MAX.