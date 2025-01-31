The Utah Jazz defense had no answer for Anthony Edwards and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves, who extended their winning streak to five games. On the same day he earned his third consecutive All-Star selection, Edwards delivered a performance worthy of the honor, leading Minnesota (26-21) to a dominant 138-113 win over the Jazz (10-36)

Edwards dazzled the Delta Center crowd with a stellar performance, racking up 36 points, 11 assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes. He shot 12-for-18 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves guard becomes the first player in Timberwolves history to record at least 35 points, 10 assists, and three blocks in a single game.

Expand Tweet

The Minnesota Timberwolves overpowering the Utah Jazz

The Timberwolves torched the nets, shooting 61.3% from the field and 55.3% (21-for-38) from beyond the arc.

Despite hitting 50.6% of their shots, The Jazz couldn't match Minnesota's pace in the second half, extending their losing streak to eight games.

Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham, the eighth pick in the 2024 draft, delivered career highs with 19 points and eight assists off the bench, while Luka Garza added a season-best 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Former Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Nickeil Alexander-Walker made their presence felt in their return to Utah. Gobert delivered 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, while Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points and five assists.

Julius Randle left the game with right groin soreness after logging 10 minutes and scoring six points. He did not return.

Mike Conley missed the game due to a sprained thumb, while Donte DiVincenzo remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Minnesota has battled significant offensive struggles this season, and losing Randle for an extended period could exacerbate those issues even further.

Keyonte George led six Jazz players in double figures with 23 points, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Collin Sexton contributed 19 points, while John Collins and Jordan Clarkson each scored 16 points.

Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves this season

The Timberwolves rallied from an early 15-point deficit to take a 57-53 lead at halftime. Edwards ignited the surge with 16 points in the third quarter, as Minnesota dominated the period, outscoring Utah 44-22 to build a commanding lead.

Anthony Edwards who is named as an All-Star reserve leads the Timberwolves with 26.4 points per game, along with 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He’s on track to become the first player in franchise history to average 25+ points and 5+ rebounds in back-to-back seasons.

Edwards leads the NBA in both three-point makes (192) and attempts (459), and he’s on pace to break the Timberwolves’ single-season record for three-pointers, needing just 49 more to surpass the current mark of 240 set by Malik Beasley in 2021-22.

In his fifth season, Edwards has already logged 10 games with 30+ points and at least five made threes, tied for the most in the NBA this season and the most in a single season in Timberwolves history.