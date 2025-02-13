The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a brutal game on Wednesday evening to the Milwaukee Bucks without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The loss sets the stage for Thursday evening's game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is the final game before the All-Star break for both squads.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was one of the many in the NBA landscape shocked by the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis. Edwards recently took to his own YouTube channel to share his candid reaction to the news.

“He looked mad as hell in that press conference,” said Edwards, referring to Doncic's introductory press conference with the Lakers. “We play the Lakers again, right? That's going to be fun.”

Indeed, there will be a lot of star power on the court when the Timberwolves and Lakers square off again for the fourth and final time this season. The two squads matched up on opening night in a game that the Lakers won, but Minnesota has won both home matchups since then.

Can the Timberwolves turn things around?

The Timberwolves currently sit at 30-25, good for seventh place in the Western Conference playoff picture. It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Minnesota this year coming off of their appearance in the Western Conference Finals a season ago.

The big story of the offseason for Minnesota was their own shocking trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Randle has struggled to integrate his isolation-heavy game into the Timberwolves' offense, and DiVincenzo has dealt with shooting slumps and injuries throughout what has been a disappointing season.

Still, there's about a third of a season left for Minnesota to turn things around, and Edwards remains one of the league's most electric scorers, currently shooting north of 40 percent from beyond the arc on ten attempts per game.

In any case, the Timberwolves and Thunder are slated to tip off at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.