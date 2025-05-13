The Minnesota Timberwolves need to win just one more game in their second-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors to make it to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. Thanks to a barrage from Anthony Edwards, who ended the night with 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, the Timberwolves overcame a strong effort from the Warriors to take a 117-110 win in Game 4, extending their lead in the series to 3-1.

Edwards has been phenomenal over the past two games for the Warriors, finding his rhythm offensively after going cold from the field over the first two games. In fact, in tallying another 30-point outing in the playoffs, the 23-year-old star made history and joined a rather exclusive club including some of the greatest playoff performers in the history of the NBA.

As pointed out by the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter), the Timberwolves star, who recorded the 13th 30-point game of his playoff career, became just the fifth player in NBA history to record 13 or more such games before turning 24 years of age, joining LeBron James (21), Kevin Durant (17), Kobe Bryant (17), and Luka Doncic (17) in that incredible club.

Edwards won't be turning 24 years of age until later this year (August 25), so he still has some time to add a few 30-point games to his ledger. The Timberwolves are in prime position to advance deeper into the playoffs after all, and there is a realistic chance that they even make it all the way to the NBA Finals considering how wide-open the title race is at the moment.

Similar to last round against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves are in a commanding spot in the series, up 3-1. This time around, Game 5 will be in their home turf, which means that they should be heavily favored to advance, especially with Stephen Curry still dealing with an injury.

Anthony Edwards busts out of slump with Timberwolves in cruise control

Anthony Edwards, the league-leader in three-pointers made this past season, did not start off the series vs. the Warriors on the right foot. He had one point in the first half of Game 1 and couldn't buy a bucket from out on the perimeter. But with his confidence brimming regardless of his output, Edwards has remained poised, scoring a total of 66 points over the past two games and nailing a total of 11 treys in two Timberwolves wins.

Edwards, however, would want to perform better in a closeout game than he did against the Lakers, when he scored just 15 points and missed all 11 of his three-point attempts.