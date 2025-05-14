Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards have propelled the Minnesota Timberwolves to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. Randle, impressed by Edwards’ mentality and drive, drew a bold comparison between the rising star and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

“I have been around a lot of great players. He is as confident in his belief in himself as … it's Kobe-like. And I was around Kobe,” Randle said in an interview with ESPN.

Anthony Edwards has solidified his place among the NBA’s top talents. He’s significantly sharpened his perimeter defense and three-point shooting—areas that previously raised concerns. Beyond his physical tools and consistent production, it’s his focused mentality and growing command as a leader that distinguish him from most young players.

“He's not scared of any moment and he wants those moments. His belief and confidence in who he is as a player is the highest I've ever seen or been around, for anybody,” Randle continued.

A key factor in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round win over the Los Angeles Lakers was Julius Randle’s impact. The forward averaged 22.6 points per game and shot 39.3% from beyond the arc, consistently punishing the Lakers for overcommitting to Anthony Edwards.

Randle’s performance also carried a personal edge, as the series win served as a bit of payback in his first year with the Timberwolves. Originally selected by the Lakers in the 2014 NBA Draft, Randle spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles. His first two years came during the twilight of Kobe Bryant’s career, providing Randle with a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from the Lakers icon.

Anthony Edwards' joy and willingness on the court

Unlike Kobe Bryant, Anthony Edwards often plays with a visible sense of joy—but that doesn't mean he takes the game lightly. Edwards competes with the same relentless drive Bryant was known for. He doesn’t just want to win; he wants to dominate and leave a mark every time he steps on the court. The higher the stakes, the sharper his focus becomes—and he consistently raises his level against top-tier opponents.

That said, Edwards’ relentless mindset doesn’t mean he’s intent on taking every shot. While he’s more than capable of dominating when it matters, his priority is making the smart play — even if that involves passing up a look to put a teammate in a better position.

Edwards makes a conscious effort to involve everyone, ensuring his teammates get their opportunities and celebrating their success. That approach wasn’t always Kobe’s style — though, to be fair, Bryant often didn’t have the most dependable supporting cast around him.

The three-time All-Star is emerging as a true two-way force, steadily improving with each season. Anthony Edwards now has the Timberwolves one victory from a return trip to the Western Conference Finals. He’s made it clear—he’s not letting anyone get in his path.