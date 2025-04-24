LOS ANGELES — Despite a disappointing 94-85 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards remained upbeat. As the series shifts to Minneapolis, now tied 1-1, Edwards made a bold guarantee for Game 3.

“We 1-1, there's nothing better to be than 2-0,” Edwards remarked with his characteristic optimism in the postgame press conference. When asked about the next game in Minnesota, he confidently assured: “We'll be ready and watch film.”

Edwards quickly pinpointed the key area that went wrong and how the Timberwolves can turn things around at home.

“We just can’t let them get off to a fast start,” Edwards emphasized, reflecting on the Lakers’ explosive 34-15 first-quarter performance that put Minnesota in an early hole. “As long as we hold them to not being down 18 points in the first quarter, we'll be alright.”

Edwards’ guarantee comes with a clear plan of action, demonstrating his growth as a leader. By reviewing film, he believes he’ll find the areas to fix and adjust. His mature approach to handling the defeat reflects his growth both as a player and as a team leader.

The Timberwolves faced an uphill battle from the start, with the Lakers—led by Luka Dončić, who scored 16 points in the first quarter—outscoring Minnesota’s entire team. The Lakers shot an impressive 55% from the field, while the Wolves connected on just 27% of their attempts.

Edwards’ Leadership Shines Through

Despite the lopsided start, Minnesota fought back, showing resilience in the second half. In the third quarter, Edwards delivered a thunderous dunk that briefly energized the team. Julius Randle emerged as the Wolves’ most consistent offensive threat, hitting a crucial three-pointer in the fourth quarter that closed the gap to 86-75, helping to keep the Lakers under 100 points.

“We just gotta come out with energy and get our fans into it, and we'll be alright,” Edwards said, looking ahead to Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota.

After a tough loss, Edwards's calm demeanor speaks volumes about his maturity and leadership. He took ownership of the defeat, yet remained positive—an admirable quality that can’t be easily taught.

Now, the Timberwolves face the challenge of executing the adjustments Edwards mentioned, particularly finding ways to contain the Lakers from the start, generate better offensive looks, and secure defensive stops early in the game.

Postgame, Rudy Gobert echoed Edwards’ positive mindset.

“We get to watch film and see so many things that they did to try to force us into more isos and try to force us into slowing the game down. We’ll be better in Game 3.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night in Minneapolis, where Edwards’ guarantee will be put to the test. For Timberwolves fans, the young star’s strong belief in his team and his honest assessment of what needs to change gives them hope that this series is far from over.

With Edwards leading the charge and the Target Center crowd behind them, the Timberwolves have plenty of reasons for optimism despite the setback. Edwards put it simply.

“We should go into Game 3 smiling.”