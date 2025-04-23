NBA players expressed their opinions on various subjects in The Athletic's anonymous poll. Among them was the league's most overrated player, with Tyrese Haliburton earning the title. However, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins feels Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert is the clear choice.

“I disagree with Haliburton being the most overrated… It's Rudy [Gobert], man. It's pretty clear,” Cousins said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. “You can't be a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and get played off the floor [against the Lakers]… The thing is, when he won the award, the same thing was happening, in the same year.”

"You can't be a 4x Defensive Player of the Year and get played off the floor." DeMarcus Cousins believes Rudy Gobert – not Tyrese Haliburton – is the most overrated player in the NBA 😳 Do you agree? (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/8btCMeOot4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Cousins feels Gobert's defensive impact has been mitigated in the Timberwolves' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the numbers tell a different story.

DeMarcus Cousins calls Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert NBA's most overrated player

Defense has not been an issue for the Timberwolves vs. the Lakers. They've allowed an average of 94.5 points on their way to a 1-1 split heading back to Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert has continued to be a resounding positive for the Timberwolves defensively. Through two games, they've posted a 102.13 defensive rating in 53 minutes with the three-time All-Star on the court, compared to 116.25 in 43 minutes with him off, per PBP Stats.

While Luka Doncic repeatedly attempted to generate highlight plays against Gobert in Game 2, he and his teammates had little success. The Lakers shot 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) on shots defended by Gobert, per NBA.com.

“I think some of the time they score, I think some of the time I did a pretty good job,” Gobert said of his isolation possessions after Game 2. “There's always things that I gotta do better, we gotta do better. But overall, as a defender, that's what I enjoy. I enjoy guarding the best players in the world, and I always embrace that challenge.

📹Rudy Gobert isolation possessions G2 vs LA pic.twitter.com/d85Ssu2pbR — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was pleased with Gobert's performance.

“I mean, Rudy's a minus-2. So his impact on the floor remains pretty strong,” he said.

Gobert's long list of accolades has long been called into question by NBA players, fans and some media members. However, his defensive impact remained elite this season.

The Frenchman anchored a Timberwolves defense that ranked sixth during the regular season. Opponents scored 7.8 fewer points per 100 possessions with Gobert on the floor, the third-highest mark among all players to play over 1,500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass. Only Pascal Siakam (-11.0) and Victor Wembanyama (-9.2) posted higher defensive ratings.

If the Timberwolves are going to make another deep playoff run, they'll do so with a defensive identity, and Gobert will lead the way.