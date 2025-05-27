May 26, 2025 at 11:58 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves lacked having the aggressive Anthony Edwards from Saturday evening. Edwards settled for just 16 points in 41 minutes as Oklahoma City held on 128-126 Monday.

Edwards hit an attack mode in Game 3. He exploded for 16 first quarter points that sparked the 143-101 rout to avoid the sweep. He dropped 30 points in only 30 minutes. One Edwards dunk even drew “chills” from teammate Jaden McDaniels.

But Minnesota's biggest star looked nothing like his explosive self inside the Target Center on Memorial Day.

Edwards looked “fatigued” from what ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler stated on Sportscenter. Legler wasn't the only one criticizing the perennial NBA All-Star.

Edwards got roasted mercilessly online after the defeat.

Fans roast Anthony Edwards following Timberwolves loss to Thunder

The memes became relentless for Edwards. Fellow teammate Julius Randle even got trolled online.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle when the Timberwolves needed them the most pic.twitter.com/IbLCJ5YV50 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 27, 2025

Another fan thought Edwards became a closet invincible man for his team.

Anthony Edwards tonight

Anthony Edwards tonight

pic.twitter.com/jYECMTppb1 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) May 27, 2025

National media members went after Edwards. Former Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless fiercely critiqued “Ant Man's” performance.

“Once again, Ant Man was Can't Man when it mattered most. Tell me I'm wrong,” Bayless posted on X.

Edwards not only fell below the 20-point mark. He turned the ball over five times. Oklahoma City made sure to take advantage of those miscues.

The young guard, however, denied looking at his own performance as a struggle. Edwards believed he made the right plays. He told reporters OKC just drew a well-executed game plan that slowed him down.

Minnesota's bench players wound up outscoring the T-Wolves starters including Edwards. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the reserves by dropping 23 points. Donte DiVincenzo emerged as the sharpshooter off the bench — hitting 21 points. Naz Reid added 11 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in nine points.

McDaniels carried the Minnesota starters in scoring 22 points. But Edwards settled for becoming the fourth-best scorer on the night. And now a rabid Paycom Center crowd awaits Edwards and the Timberwolves. With his and Minnesota's season on the line Wednesday.