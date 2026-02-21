Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made waves during All-Star Weekend after his conversation with Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson went viral. During their conversation, many gleaned as though Edwards was telling Johnson that he'd take his talents to his hometown city of Atlanta, Georgia — insinuating that he would, in the future, leave the Timberwolves for the Hawks.

Edwards, on Friday night following the Timberwolves' 122-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks, decided to set the record straight regarding his conversation with Johnson, saying that fans shouldn't read too much into that exchange.

“I don’t think it’s nothing for real, it wasn’t too much, it's a conversation. I’ve been knowing Jalen Johnson for a long time, that’s my dawg. We were just having a conversation. I’m happy where I’m at,” Edwards said, via Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

Edwards then reiterated that he was very much content with the Timberwolves considering how the city of Minneapolis has welcomed him as one of their own.

“They embraced me. A lot of people didn’t think I was worthy of the number one pick and they did. I think that’s the main thing,” Edwards added.

Anthony Edwards on the Jalen Johnson Conversation “I don’t think it’s nothing for real, it wasn’t to much, I’ve been knowing Jalen Johnson for a long time, that’s my dog, we were just having a conversation I’m happy where I’m at” On why he is happy to be in Minnesota and happy… pic.twitter.com/k0yHRwwndS — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) February 21, 2026

Timberwolves have built their franchise with Anthony Edwards as foundation

Edwards invited criticism with his purported nonchalance towards basketball back in 2020 after the Timberwolves decided to draft him number one overall. But Edwards' love for basketball cannot be questioned now, as he is one of the most exciting competitors in the entire association.

The Timberwolves have entrusted the keys to Edwards, and it's resulted in back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals. There is certainly a non-zero chance that everything breaks right for Minnesota and they end up being the team that stands tall come June, but Edwards has to play like he's the best player in the NBA for that to come to fruition.