The Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33) are walking the line between a potentially dangerous NBA Play-In Tournament experience and a comfortable and straightforward trip to the playoffs. Considering the stakes, it is imperative that their best player is on the court. Fortunately, Anthony Edwards will be available for Sunday's regular season finale versus the Utah Jazz, following the league's decision to rescind his latest technical foul.

Players are suspended one game if they incur 16 technical fouls during the season. The same punishment is then dished out for every two subsequent technicals. Edwards initially received his 18th tech after protesting a call in the second quarter of Friday's 117-91 victory versus the Brooklyn Nets. One would assume Minnesota can beat the 17-64 Jazz at home without the three-time All-Star, but history might suggest otherwise.

The Timberwolves narrowly fell at Utah on Feb. 28, 117-116, when Edwards served a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul the previous night. It must be noted that both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were also inactive for that contest (due to injuries), so maybe an Edwards-less squad would fare much better on this occasion. Luckily for the team and its fan base, that scenario is no longer relevant.