The Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33) are walking the line between a potentially dangerous NBA Play-In Tournament experience and a comfortable and straightforward trip to the playoffs. Considering the stakes, it is imperative that their best player is on the court. Fortunately, Anthony Edwards will be available for Sunday's regular season finale versus the Utah Jazz, following the league's decision to rescind his latest technical foul.

Related Minnesota Timberwolves NewsArticle continues below
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) smiles after the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center.
How Timberwolves can earn No. 4 seed in West playoffs on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) prepares to play the Brooklyn Nets before the game at Target Center.
Anthony Edwards suspended for Timberwolves regular season finale after technical foul vs. Nets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Why Timberwolves own West’s easiest playoff path despite current play-in status

Players are suspended one game if they incur 16 technical fouls during the season. The same punishment is then dished out for every two subsequent technicals. Edwards initially received his 18th tech after protesting a call in the second quarter of Friday's 117-91 victory versus the Brooklyn Nets. One would assume Minnesota can beat the 17-64 Jazz at home without the three-time All-Star, but history might suggest otherwise.

The Timberwolves narrowly fell at Utah on Feb. 28, 117-116, when Edwards served a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul the previous night. It must be noted that both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were also inactive for that contest (due to injuries), so maybe an Edwards-less squad would fare much better on this occasion. Luckily for the team and its fan base, that scenario is no longer relevant.