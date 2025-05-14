Fresh off the Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards met an NBA legend and shared a special moment with Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton.

Payton, famously known as, “The Glove,” has been attending Warriors games over the last few years with his son, Gary Payton II, a key figure in the Golden State rotation.

Anthony Edwards gifted Gary Payton Sonics jersey after Game 4

Anthony Edwards dominated Game 4 against the Warriors, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 11-of-21 from the field and knocking down six three-pointers. His running mate, Julius Randle, also poured in a game-high 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting with four made threes.

After the Timberwolves' 117-110 victory, Edwards walked back to the locker room, but not before making a quick stop behind the courtside seats along the sideline nearest the Wolves' tunnel. It was there that Edwards embraced former Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton and shared a few words with him. Edwards also left with a little gift, handed to him by Payton himself.

Ant walked off the court to some MVP chants and greeted Gary Payton Sr. Appeared Payton gave him a jersey pic.twitter.com/jz60ouUcB1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It turned out to be a Payton Sonics jersey, signed by the man himself. Edwards brought the jersey with him to his postgame press conference and spoke about the moment.

“He didn't really come up to me, I came up to him,” Anthony Edwards said of his exchange with Gary Payton. “I don't think he's the type of guy to go up to nobody and give anybody props anyways. I went up to him because, of course, I hear all the stuff about him, watch film on him, and he was really like that. I told him I'm a big fan and I love the way you guard. Even offensively, he had a lot of game. His son kind of play defense similar to him, super handsy, physical, so big shout out to him.”

Ant and the Glove🐜🧤 Gary Payton gave Anthony Edwards a jersey after Game 4! 🤝#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/KyW9Np8DhN — NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Timberwolves return home and will host the Golden State Warriors in a Game 5 that could decide the series if Minnesota wins.

For the series, Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.