The fanbase was unreal inside Target Center on Friday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game. They were so loud that Anthony Edwards couldn’t even hear his teammates calling out plays.

That's exactly how the Timberwolves want it.

“It was so loud in there today. Like when Ju hit his first basket, I couldn't hear the play,” Edwards said postgame following Minnesota's 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. “It was so loud in there. That's probably the most fun I've had playing in Target Center.”

However, the NBA has warned the Timberwolves' exuberant fans to stop using whistles during games.

Edwards backed his words with a near triple-double performance racking up 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Minnesota reclaimed momentum in the series against LeBron James and the Lakers.

The 23-year-old star’s read the floor much sharper than in Game 2, dishing out three assists in the first nine minutes of play. His improved vision against the Lakers' defense is making a big impact after struggling with gaps in the disappointing Game 2 loss.

Edwards had made a promise to Wolves fans after that defeat: they'd be ready for Game 3. His preparation spoke volumes.

“I watched a lot of film when I got home that same night after the game at like 4 in the morning,” Edwards revealed.

Joy and aggression: The Anthony Edwards formula

What stood out most was not just Edwards' stat line but his demeanor. Throughout the contest, his smile and joyful approach energized him.

When asked about his visible joy, Edwards gave a shout out to his college coach who texts him advice literally every day.

“I don't play to the best of my ability when I don't play full of joy,” Edwards said, sharing the wisdom that guided his on-court demeanor.

Edwards also emphasized he has to be “ultra aggressive” every game, and “we'll be able to get it done.” A reporter added “and laughing,” and Edwards confidently responded, “For sure.”

Timberwolves teammates echo praise for home crowd

His teammates couldn't say enough about the electric atmosphere. Jaden McDaniels talked about the one-of-a-kind energy from the Wolves fans:

“I'll say it felt like a playoff atmosphere. It was better than the Lakers crowd for sure. They came out and did their job, and we feed off their energy.”

Naz Reid added, “I think that's the real sixth man. They get us going. If it's a bad call, they are calling it out.”

Even as Edwards celebrated the win, he showed respect for his opponent, particularly James, who battled relentlessly despite their loss.

Edwards began by saying, “He was incredible,” acknowledging James for leaving it all on the floor to try and secure a win for the Lakers, despite the deafening Minnesota crowd. Then, with a grin, he joked, “He was shooting it from Yucatan,” before sharing a laugh with Randle.

Coach Chris Finch summarized the evening perfectly: “Another great atmosphere here, continues to be among the best if not the best. I mean, our fans were just so into it from the get-go, and I thought it was an outstanding game.”

The victory not only gives Minnesota a 2-1 series lead but also reinforces an important truth: when Target Center is rocking, fueling Edwards’ passion and joy for the game, the Timberwolves become nearly unstoppable.