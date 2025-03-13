Earlier in the season, Anthony Edwards made it known how he does not like to be double-teamed. But since then, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has shown an adeptness at handling two defenders, and that could be partly due to Luka Doncic.

Amid a slump at the beginning of the calendar year, Edwards, who has begun facing more double teams since the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, voiced his displeasure with how often he was forced to pass the ball as a result of defenses doubling him.

“I don’t want to make it seem like I’m chasing the ball every time,” Edwards added. “But when I get doubled and give it up, and then go to the corner, they be like, I’m just like, aight boom; they double team more. So, I don’t know what to do honestly. But it’s not fun, of course, because I don’t want to look like I’m not trying or not as good as I am because I am. But I can’t show it because I’m getting double-teamed.”

Now, things are a bit different. Edwards has become more comfortable with the idea of using the extra attention to his and the Timberwolves' advantage.

After Minnesota's 115-95 win over the Denver Nuggets, during which Edwards had a team-high 6 assists, in addition to 29 points, Edwards said watching how other players around the NBA, namely Doncic, work against double teams has helped him develop that part of his own game.

“[I] watch film on it all the time, see the open read — now I know the low man going to be there, the corner going to be open every time and they're going to start pre-rotating to the corner and the wing going to be open,” Edwards said. “Just the little reads, man, and watching how other players that get doubled, watch how they attack it and how they try to manipulate it, especially Luka. I watch a lot of Luka, seeing how he attacks the double team. Even though we play at different paces, just seeing his strategy to beat the double team, I think that helps me a lot.”

Doncic is consistently one of the most double-teamed players in the NBA, a fact that now-Lakers coach JJ Redick and teammate LeBron James brought up on their short-lived podcast last year. Despite the frequent double teams, Doncic has proven to be excellent at finding the open man in those situations, which typically leads to points for his team.

For Edwards and the Timberwolves, things have been clicking as of late; Minnesota has won its last five and risen from ninth in the Western Conference to seventh, with only half of a game separating the Wolves and the sixth-place Golden State Warriors.