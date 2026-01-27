On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally ended their ugly five-game losing streak with a blowout home win over the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves were playing this game without Anthony Edwards, who was a late scratch due to a foot injury.

After the game, head coach Chris Finch didn't exactly have an encouraging update about Edwards' injury situation.

“It was news to me, honestly. He had pain from the foot that's been troubling him,” said Finch, per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune on Bluesky.

Finch also spoke on the possibility of Edwards sitting out one leg of the Timberwolves' upcoming back to back set on Wednesday and Thursday.

“That’s not been communicated to me, but again, I haven't talked really to the performance team since the decision was made to sit him tonight,” he said.

Indeed, the Timberwolves will be playing a back to back set twice within the same week, which is not ideal for any team. Minnesota was originally slated to play against the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, but that game was postponed to Sunday after a second ICE-related shooting in the city, meaning Monday's game was the second day that the two teams had played in a row.

Injury concerns have started to become a problem for Edwards this season, as he recently missed time before returning with a 55-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs last week. That was one of multiple injury absences the star has dealt with so far on the 2025-26 campaign.

However, getting back in the win column in such resounding fashion on Monday night had to feel good for a Timberwolves team that had been on the struggle bus in a major way in recent weeks, dropping puzzling games to teams like the Chicago Bulls along the way.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next take the court on Wednesday night vs the Dallas Mavericks on the road.