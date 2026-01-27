The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without franchise cornerstone Antony Edwards for Monday night's showdown against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star was labeled questionable for the Warriors clash due to injury management, as reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“With the Warriors resting Stephen Curry and Draymond Green tonight, the Timberwolves have now downgraded Anthony Edwards to questionable for his injury management,” Siegel shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a follow-up update by Siegel, Edwards has been declared out for the meeting with the banged-up Warriors, who will be missing Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

Edwards' late appearance on Minnesota's injury report is a little concerning, but this could also be nothing more than a precautionary move by the Timberwolves, who are on a losing streak.

Minnesota enters the Warriors game having lost all of its last five outings, including its 111-85 loss at the hands of the Dubs at home on Sunday.

In that game, Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 32 points on an efficient 13-for-20 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes of action.

So far in the month of January, the 24-year-old former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 31.2 points on a 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

With Edwards sidelined, the Timberwolves can be expected to have more on the plates of Bones Hyland and Mike Conley in the backcourt.