When Anthony Edwards wasn’t taking over, Donte DiVincenzo was lighting it up from beyond the arc as the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 116-98 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

DiVincenzo delivered his best performance since returning from a turf toe injury, racking up 24 points, six steals, two rebounds, and two assists. His efforts helped the Wolves shake off a slow start and erase an early deficit. He also became the first player to hit at least seven 3-pointers and record five or more steals off the bench.

Edwards erupted for 17 points while DiVincenzo drained three 3-pointers in a dominant third quarter, propelling the Wolves to a commanding win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at the Footprint Center. Anthony Edwards explosive third quarter highlighted a stellar performance, as he finished with a game-high 44 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Minnesota struggled to find its rhythm early, while Devin Booker's hot start—he finished with 17 points—gave the Suns control. After surrendering the lead following the game's first basket, the Wolves trailed throughout the first half. They didn't regain the advantage until midway through the third quarter, fueled by Edwards' unstoppable performance.

Donte DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves dominating the 2nd half

The Timberwolves dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Suns 34-21 to enter the final frame with an 11-point cushion. Phoenix trimmed the deficit to 10 but never got closer. One of the fourth-quarter highlights came when Nickeil Alexander-Walker fed Julius Randle—playing his first game back from a groin injury—for a powerful dunk. Moments later, Jaden McDaniels intercepted the inbounds pass and converted a layup, pushing the lead to 17.

Despite a 13-game absence, Randle showed no signs of rust on Saturday night. He dropped 11 points in a sluggish first quarter for the Wolves and wrapped up the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists over 34 minutes.

Naz Reid endured a few rough bumps, briefly leaving in the first quarter after showing signs of discomfort. He shook it off and returned to finish the game, but his shooting woes continued. He managed just 3 of 15 from the field, ending the night with seven points.

With Randle and DiVincenzo back, Wolves coach Chris Finch tightened the rotation to nine players. The starting five featured Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle, and Reid, while Alexander-Walker, DiVincenzo, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon Jr. provided support off the bench. Clark logged 11 minutes, while Shannon saw seven.

Kevin Durant and the Suns' struggles continued, while the Wolves looked re-energized with Randle and Donte DiVincenzo back on the court. Their depth and offensive firepower put them in a strong position to gain momentum as the season progresses, especially with a schedule that works in their favor. Minnesota has a clear path to climb the Western Conference standings.