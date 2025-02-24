While the Minnesota Timberwolves currently have a winning record at 31-26, and have rebounded slightly from an uneven start to the 2024-25 season, they still aren't at the level of last year's squad that made it to the Western Conference Finals. After the shocking trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, the Timberwolves have dealt with injury issues to the players the acquired in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. However, help could be on the way soon.

Both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo could return from injury to the Timberwolves lineup during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. The Wolves begin the trip this coming Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with stops against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a groin injury. DiVincenzo has been out of the lineup since Jan 15. with a toe injury. In addition to those two players, the Wolves also have dealt with injuries to Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert in recent weeks.

The Timberwolves had a home game against the Thunder on Sunday, and Gobert was out for that game.

Randle and DiVincenzo were both acquired from the Knicks in the Towns trade. Randle has appeared in 48 games this season, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 47 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

DiVincenzo has appeared in 40 games this season, including eight starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He's been averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Wolves are currently in 7th place in the Western Conference standings.